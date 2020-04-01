Golem (GNT) Price Hits $0.0329

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Koinex, Bithumb and Poloniex. Over the last week, Golem has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $32.23 million and $1.92 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.02564203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00193574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Poloniex, Tidex, Cobinhood, GOPAX, Binance, Tux Exchange, Coinbe, HitBTC, DragonEX, Mercatox, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Koinex, CoinExchange, ABCC, BigONE, Bitbns, OOOBTC, Huobi, WazirX, Braziliex, Ethfinex, Bittrex, OKEx, YoBit, Gate.io, Liqui, Upbit, Bithumb, BitMart, Cryptopia, BitBay and Iquant. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.