Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Update

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the February 27th total of 349,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Gorman-Rupp stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,659. Gorman-Rupp has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Gorman-Rupp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 74,224 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

