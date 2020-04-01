Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Short Interest Up 6.9% in March

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,243,900 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 27th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPI. ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

GPI stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,478. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $816.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.76. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 893,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,379,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after buying an additional 209,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,824,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 264,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,419,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.