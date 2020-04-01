Hashgard (GARD) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Hashgard has a total market cap of $856,422.41 and $63,593.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hashgard has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.02533208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00192176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00046436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00034407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

