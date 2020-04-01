Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Heartland Express worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at $163,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,934. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

