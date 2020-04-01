HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $452.70 million and $493,559.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00025230 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007262 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003941 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001185 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000492 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00037002 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

