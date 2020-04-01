Helex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,893.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Helex has a total market capitalization of $18,594.13 and approximately $5,893.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helex has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Helex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00004163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000742 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.75 or 0.04723991 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00066772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00037117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015666 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010532 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Helex Profile

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helex is helex.world.

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

