Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hellofresh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.13 ($30.39).

Shares of HFG stock traded up €3.55 ($4.13) on Wednesday, reaching €30.60 ($35.58). 1,989,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of -493.55. Hellofresh has a one year low of €7.88 ($9.16) and a one year high of €27.85 ($32.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.93.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

