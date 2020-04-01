Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLFFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. 2,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297. Hellofresh has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

