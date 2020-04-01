Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Holdings Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 107,865 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Helmerich & Payne worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.15%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.98.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

