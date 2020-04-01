HempCoin Market Cap Achieves $226,394.19 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $226,394.19 and approximately $754.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029877 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000555 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00074608 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,634.79 or 1.00174097 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00072027 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000832 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001455 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000320 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 255,785,659 coins and its circulating supply is 255,650,509 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org.

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

