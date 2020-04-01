Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 709,926 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.25% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $50,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 74,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

