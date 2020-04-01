Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Update

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,543,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 27th total of 43,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HPE traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 588,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,954,186. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,061,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,722,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,953 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,575,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

