Hi Mutual Society Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $311.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.78 or 0.04554365 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00065426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036979 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010260 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

HMC is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

