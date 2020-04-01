High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from High Income Securities Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years.

PCF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,345. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

