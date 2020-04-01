HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 599,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 27th total of 568,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE HNI traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. HNI has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.17.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. HNI had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HNI will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.10%.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HNI during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HNI. ValuEngine raised shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

