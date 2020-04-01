Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,551,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Hormel Foods worth $205,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

HRL stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,673 shares of company stock worth $6,348,918 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

