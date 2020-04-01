HSBC Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €11.00 Price Target

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective by analysts at HSBC in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.37% from the company’s current price.

PBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €12.42 ($14.44) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.82 ($14.90).

Shares of PBB stock opened at €6.99 ($8.13) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.80. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 12 month high of €15.46 ($17.98).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

