HTMLCOIN Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $2,420.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, C-Patex, Fatbtc and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00992073 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00048459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029920 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00173027 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007350 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00074367 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

