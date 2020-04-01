Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885,515 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.72% of Hudbay Minerals worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $324.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

