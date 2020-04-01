Humanscape Hits Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.02528998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191521 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy.

