Hydro Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $888,471.97 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $888,471.97 and approximately $18,716.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, HADAX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00052606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.94 or 0.04522690 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00067533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00037170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, DDEX, Bgogo, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

