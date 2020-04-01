Hydro Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $313,891.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Hydro token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, Mercatox and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00051096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.04439966 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00066252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037046 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010230 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX, Bittrex, DEx.top, BitMart, Fatbtc, CoinEx, BitForex, Mercatox and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

