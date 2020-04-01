IDEX Membership (IDXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $154,641.98

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $154,641.98 and approximately $156.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for $77.32 or 0.01159348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00051096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.04439966 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00066252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037046 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010230 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003438 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

