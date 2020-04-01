IMV (NYSE:IMV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

IMV (NYSE:IMV) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of IMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 202,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,100. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMV stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of IMV worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

