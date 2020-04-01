Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Short Interest Update

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,022,800 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 27th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

INOV stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. 408,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,605. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 315,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on INOV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

