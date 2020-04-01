Insights Network Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. Insights Network has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $202.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.84 or 0.04691186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00067595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00037263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016105 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010795 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003584 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

