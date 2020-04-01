Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Peak Capital Management LLC

Peak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 7.6% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 73,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,396,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,595. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95.

