InvestDigital Market Cap Tops $180,378.95 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $180,378.95 and $17,594.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $24.43, $20.33 and $10.39. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.02537159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00192628 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00046249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,652,917 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info.

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

InvestDigital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $5.60, $18.94, $24.68, $50.98, $32.15, $20.33, $13.77, $24.43, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

