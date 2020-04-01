Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 1st (1COV, AANNF, AMDUF, ASAZY, AVRO, BCDA, BMY, BTLCY, BZZUF, CCRGF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 1st:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. Maxim Group currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF). Citigroup Inc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intu Properties (OTCMKTS:CCRGF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. Maxim Group currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $201.00 target price on the stock.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Safran (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

