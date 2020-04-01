Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Carvana (CVNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carvana (NYSE: CVNA):

4/1/2020 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

3/30/2020 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from to .

3/24/2020 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $65.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $86.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

2/27/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $92.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from to .

2/25/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $91.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/12/2020 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CVNA traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. 2,499,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.25. Carvana Co has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $115.23. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.90.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

