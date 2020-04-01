Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/23/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/11/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/5/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/20/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/12/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 739,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,320. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $202.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 303.98%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

