Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Novavax (NVAX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) in the last few weeks:

3/27/2020 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from to .

3/25/2020 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Novavax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/25/2020 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Novavax was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $16.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

3/18/2020 – Novavax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Novavax was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

3/14/2020 – Novavax was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – Novavax was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Novavax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/3/2020 – Novavax was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/29/2020 – Novavax was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Novavax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

NVAX stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,944,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,696. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $736.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 473.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

