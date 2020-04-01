Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON: RBS) recently:

3/31/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 225 ($2.96). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 180 ($2.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 155 ($2.04). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 210 ($2.76).

3/10/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 280 ($3.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 260 ($3.42). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Investec to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 275 ($3.62). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 260 ($3.42).

2/17/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 230 ($3.03).

2/17/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/14/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/11/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LON RBS opened at GBX 106.80 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 209.33. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 266.10 ($3.50).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

