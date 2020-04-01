Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Short Interest Update

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,583,100 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 27th total of 6,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,984,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,046. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,566,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,697,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,607,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after acquiring an additional 802,733 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 735,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,545.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 690,483 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.