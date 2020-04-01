Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,696 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,640% compared to the typical daily volume of 40 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on WD shares. JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.19 per share, with a total value of $52,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,652.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $644,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,407 shares of company stock worth $114,333. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,723,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 367,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 332,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,259. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

