Invictus Hyperion Fund Market Cap Tops $5.12 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $1,297.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 82.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.02530364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00192404 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00046413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,352,867 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

