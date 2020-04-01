iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $8.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,951. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.10 and its 200 day moving average is $193.41. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

