iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,939 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,370,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,698,479. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

