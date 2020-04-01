iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,898 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGV. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

BATS:IGV traded down $9.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.31. 1,082,605 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.1703 per share. This is a boost from iShares North American Tech-Software ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

