iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $5.48 on Wednesday, reaching $76.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,451. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4505 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

