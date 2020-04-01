iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 60,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

