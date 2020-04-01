iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,637,000 after buying an additional 49,165 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,686,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,211,000 after buying an additional 219,312 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,519. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $211.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

