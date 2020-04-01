iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 598,866 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,775,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,443,000 after buying an additional 345,750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,018,000 after buying an additional 192,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,518,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,092,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $6.87 on Wednesday, reaching $93.07. 977,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,638. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5326 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

