Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,173,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $194,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $18,766,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 215,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,395,000 after acquiring an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of JEC opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on JEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.