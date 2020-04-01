JD Coin (JDC) Price Tops $0.0566

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. JD Coin has a market cap of $822,136.56 and $710.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 677.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.02575229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00194690 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,512,736 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us.

JD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

