Jewel (JWL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $220,819.00

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 28.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Jewel has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $220,819.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One Jewel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002829 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.02528998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191521 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050983 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

