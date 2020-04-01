Jibrel Network (JNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $204,879.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $204,879.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, HitBTC and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Coinrail, Kucoin, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

