Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,037 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,797,000 after purchasing an additional 301,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,707,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,066,000 after acquiring an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $206,751,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,563,000 after purchasing an additional 380,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,072,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,801,000 after buying an additional 194,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 221,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

