JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.2% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.35.

NYSE:JPM traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.36. 27,994,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,859,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

